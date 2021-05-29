VTA says services will continue to be suspended after mass shooting

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) said its services will continue to be suspended until further notice.

This after a VTA employee opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose and killed nine of his coworkers before ending his own life.

VTA officials told KRON4 it will have a substitute bus service running along light rail routes in the meantime.

Nine people were shot and killed Wednesday, and others were injured.

All of the victims have been identified by the Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42

Taptejdeep Singh, age 36

Adrian Balleza, age 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35

Timothy Michael Romo, age 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63

Lars Kepler Lane, age 63

Alex Ward Fritch, age 49

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy — a VTA worker.

VTA officials are asking for patience as they work to provide more information.