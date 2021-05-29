VTA says services will continue to be suspended after mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) said its services will continue to be suspended until further notice.
This after a VTA employee opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose and killed nine of his coworkers before ending his own life.
VTA officials told KRON4 it will have a substitute bus service running along light rail routes in the meantime.
Nine people were shot and killed Wednesday, and others were injured.
All of the victims have been identified by the Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.
- Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42
- Taptejdeep Singh, age 36
- Adrian Balleza, age 29
- Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35
- Timothy Michael Romo, age 49
- Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40
- Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63
- Lars Kepler Lane, age 63
- Alex Ward Fritch, age 49
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy — a VTA worker.
VTA officials are asking for patience as they work to provide more information.