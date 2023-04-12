(KRON) — Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail service was suspended Wednesday morning due to an overhead electrical line issue at First and Younger, VTA officials reported.

As of 7:36 a.m., officials reported that temporary repairs had been put in place and service is returning to normal. Crews will continue making repairs.

Earlier Wednesday morning, VTA reported one train running on the orange and blue line and a bus bridge is in place throughout the light rail system. Officials said crews are towing trains past the problem spot to get them out on the system.