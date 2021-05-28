VTA shooting: Remembering ‘master mechanic’ Jose de Jesus Hernandez III

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — 35-year-old Jose de Jesus Hernandez III is described by his family as an amazing son, brother and friend — and as someone who could fix just about anything you put in front of him.

His father — a retired VTA worker — said his son worked with Sam Cassidy, the gunman, on projects, but that he was not aware of any issues he may have had with his son or the other victims of the shooting.

The family of Jose de Jesus Hernandez III say he was loving and beautiful and lived his life passionately.

They say he had a need for speed and loved riding his motorcycle and boating.

He was a master mechanic and even designed some of the tools that are used on the Valley Transportation Authority light rail.

He worked for the VTA for almost nine years.

His ex-wife, Sarah Hernandez, said he never stopped working and that his mind was just too brilliant to sit idle.

When Sarah found out that Jose was one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard, she said she fell to her knees. She said her heart hurt for him, for his family and for all the things she never got to say.

The two of them met in 2005, married in 2009, and divorced just this past summer.

She said no one is perfect, but that he was as close as you can get and that even though they are no longer married, they loved each other and that he was the best husband a woman could ask for.

A man with a kind heart who loved everyone and pushed everyone to be better and do better.

She said no one thought the day he accepted the job at the VTA in 2012 that he would take his last breath there.

His family said he excelled at everything he did, but he excelled the most at being an amazing son, brother and friend and that they will love and miss him forever.