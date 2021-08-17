VTA worker who survived mass shooting has died

A memorial with candles for the victims of the San Jose VTA rail yard shooting is seen at the San Jose City Hall in San Jose, California, on May 27, 2021. – A public transit worker shot dead eight people, including Rudometkin, at a California rail yard on May 26 before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said after the latest mass shooting to hit the United States. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Henry Gonzales, A VTA employee who was on the scene when another employee killed nine coworkers in San Jose earlier this year, has died.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority confirmed his death on Tuesday and said the cause is under investigation by the police department.

Gonzales worked as a Paint and Body worker at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard.

“This is a very difficult time for VTA employees and their families, and we request privacy as we grieve the loss of Henry while continuing to grapple with the loss of 9 other co-workers who were tragically killed in May. The VTA Board and Executive Team extends deepest sympathies to Henry’s family.” VTA statement: August 17, 2021

In a statement on his death, the Amalgamated Transit Union said Gonzales died of an apparent suicide.

“Now more than ever, the ATU is committed to advocating for the mental healthcare of our members… we have to end the stigma around asking for help. We vow to continue to do what the VTA has failed to do in memory of Brother Gonzales and our nine brothers killed that day,” the statement read.

If you’re in crisis, there are options available to help you cope. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time to speak to someone and get support. For confidential support available 24/7 for everyone in the United States, call 1-800-273-8255.