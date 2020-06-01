W. Kamau Bell discusses current state of US following death of George Floyd

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — W. Kamau Bell joined KRON4 News on Sunday to discuss the current state of the country following the death of George Floyd.
Bell is a social commentator, former host of CNN’s United Shades of America, author, comedian and Bay Area native.
He also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic.
