Walbridge Fire area downgraded to Evacuation Warning, except Sweetwater Springs Rd

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Walbridge Fire area is now under an Evacuation Warning, rather than an Evacuation Order as of 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said properties on Sweetwater Springs Road are an exception and remain under an Evacuation Order.
An Evacuation Warning means residents can get back to the area, however there is still a fire risk. “We recommend you stay home for the day once you arrive. You may experience traffic delays based on the ongoing infrastructure work and one-way traffic control,” the sheriff’s office said.
Residents of the following areas had to evacuate Monday night, a 10 p.m. order from the sheriff’s office said.
- South of Mill Creek Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road
- West of Westside Road
- East of Palmer Creek Road
First responders were going door-to-door to help people evacuate.
