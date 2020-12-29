Walgreens, CVS distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A big day in the fight against COVID-19 as vaccine distributions continue.

Walgreens and CVS are now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities all across the country and here in the state.

A momentous day in California as vaccinations roll out to long term care facilities across the country and the state.

Starting Monday, CVS and Walgreens began to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to 15,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“So we are actually going to be in 40,000 long-term care facilities over the next 12 weeks, and 15,000 in the state of California alone. So we’re looking to vaccinate 700,000 people in the next 12 weeks which is really exciting,” CVS regional director Joe Fiesel said.

They expect to have people at the facilities be fully vaccinated in three to four weeks after the first shot.

CVS has a long history with vaccinations handing out flu shots for years now, but the last few weeks of vaccine rollouts have provided a little more guidance for the distribution teams so they were ready to go this morning.

“We’re going to be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots a month, but we’re ready for this. Again, it’s proven today that our teams are out there and ready and in long-term care facilities today vaccinating,” Fiesel said.

CVS cannot tell us which facilities in the Bay Area will benefit from this program due to privacy laws.

They did give us a peak as to when they might be providing vaccines to the general public.

“We’re speculatively thinking that around March we’re going to be able to start administering to the general public in California,” Fiesel said.

Right now, CVS is administering the Pfizer vaccine, but as the new vaccines become available, those will be provided to patients as well.

When vaccines become available to the general public, you’ll be able to get one at any CVS with an appointment.