‘Wall of Moms’ movement created to protect young protesters reaches Bay Area

PORTLAND, OR – JULY 23: The Wall of Moms, a group of non-violent protesters, forms a human chain around the main crowd in of front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 23, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Thursday marked 57 days of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — “When you’re a mom you have this primal urge to protect kids.”

A movement created by moms with privilege to protect Black protesters in Portland has now reached cities around the country.

There are already more than a dozen chapters nationwide.

The Bay Area have five groups: Wall of Moms Bay Area, Wall of Moms San Francisco, Wall of Moms Oakland, Wall of Parents East Bay and Bay Bloc (South Bay).

Saturday morning, Wall of Moms Bay Area held an event in Palo Alto.

An event is planned in Oakland Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Ruth Robertson of Wall of Moms Bay Area said that mothers on the SF peninsula reached out to her to organize an event because they want to help amplify the voices of mothers who have suffered losses, and who have for years fought for systemic change in police practices, yet watched things only get worse.

Robertson also said the Oakland action will be in support of a POC youth-led protest, which is the general model Wall of Moms expects to follow. The group will silently shield and center oppressed voices.

By their simple presence, Wall of Moms makes minorities less vulnerable to state-sanctioned brutality and silencing

President Donald Trump declared his intentions to send federal officers to control cities like Chicago, Detroit, Oakland, Albuquerque and more. This after federal officers were sent to Portland by unnamed officers in military camo uniforms.

Latest News Headlines: