RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Walmart big rig flipped over on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge just before noon on Tuesday, and it caused several lanes to close, according to traffic logs.

Units with the California Highway Patrol faced delays in getting to the wreck due to the traffic buildup after the accident, per traffic logs. CHP has now issued a wind advisory for the bridge, and drivers are asked to keep all high-profile vehicles off of bridges at this time.

Toolboxes spilled out of one of the vehicles and hit another, according to a report in the traffic log. By 2: 16 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes were still closed after the accident.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.