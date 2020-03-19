Walmart joins Safeway, Target, other stores designating special shopping hours for seniors, vulnerable

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Thursday, Safeway will be setting aside two hours for the most vulnerable people to the coronavirus – the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The time dedicated to them will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This will be a time where these shoppers can get into the store stress-free, line-free, and at a time when shelves are most stocked.

As we have seen across the Bay Area, shelves have been left bare by panic shoppers who are buying multiples of everything.

The items in most demand are toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfectant wipes/cleaning products.

It was also announced that Walmart is also altering its hours at most stores, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8:30 p.m.

Now every Tuesday, customers ages 60 and up will have access to the store one hour before it opens until April 28.

