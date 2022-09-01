WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. On Tuesday, KRON4 reported that three residents at Atria’s location in San Mateo were served dishwashing liquid and one died.

A resident from the Atria Walnut Creek community died Wednesday after reportedly suffering a “negative reaction” on Aug. 23, according to the statement. Atria does not know what caused the reaction but believes it was “food related.”

Atria says the company has suspended staff members pending an investigation. At this time the official cause of death is not known.

On the night of August 23, 2022, a resident at the Atria Walnut Creek community appeared to suffer a negative reaction. Staff immediately contacted 911, alerted the resident’s family, and the resident was transferred to the hospital. While it is uncertain what caused this reaction, at this time we believe it was likely food related. We were initially notified that the resident was doing well, but sadly yesterday he passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and await the official cause of death. The staff members involved have been suspended in the meantime. The health and safety of our residents are our highest priorities. Atria Senior Living

Earlier this week, KRON4 reported on previous complaints against the Atria company which caused it to be investigated, fined, and cited by the California Department of Social Services. Atria was sued in 2018 by the family of an 86-year-old woman who was injured while in the facility’s care.

Atria Senior Living is a company that supports more than 200 locations across 28 states and Canada, according to its website. Atria has three facilities in the East Bay and another five across the South Bay and Peninsula.