Walnut Creek bans sale of flavored tobacco

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Walnut Creek’s mayor found vaping as the number one problem at the local middle and high schools.

City leaders say it was time that changed.

The idea came after the Mt. Diablo School District recommended city leaders enact a ban on the flavored tobacco vaping products.

City council members heard school leaders and unanimously agreed to prohibit the selling of flavored tobacco and electronic smoking devices within city limits.

According to the mayor, a state survey found 92% of students using tobacco reported using a flavored product.

During the meeting, staff also reported nearly nine out of every 10 adult smokers try smoking by the age of 18.

In California, it is illegal to sell vaping products to anyone under the age of 21.

“They shouldn’t be selling this to anyone under 21 anyway but children are still getting it and that was the problem. Anything that’s tobacoo related shouldn’t be sold to people who are under 21. Problem is that there’s a lot of ways they can get it, through having adults buy it for them and it’s just available everywhere so it’s not going to be sale in Walnut Creek,” said Mayor Kevin Wilk.

In 2019, Contra Costa County enacted its own ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and electronic devices.

That ordinance only covers the county’s unincoporated areas.

Walnut Creek’s ban is more restrictive than federal and state laws.

However, there are exemptions for adult-only hookah tobacco businesses.

The ban goes into effect in five months. This gives businesses time to comply with the new rules.