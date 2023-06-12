(KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of commercial burglaries in Walnut Creek, police announced Monday. The four burglaries occurred between September of 2022 and March of 2023, the Walnut Creek Police Department said.

All four burglaries were reported in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Avenue. Walnut Creek PD sought the public’s help by posting video and images of the suspect on social media. Thanks to several leads from the public, Walnut Creek PD was able to identify 36-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos as the suspect.

Ramos was arrested on June 5 in Sacramento County.

The case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on June 5.

Ramos is facing four counts of second-degree commercial burglary and remains in custody in Sacramento County pending transfer to Contra Costa County.