(KRON) — A business in Walnut Creek’s Walden Center had a window shot out Saturday, video (above) shows. A KRON4 photojournalist confirmed that the business is a BevMo liquor store, located at 2940 North Main Street.

WCPD said a BevMo employee flagged down an officer just before 10 p.m. to say that the window had been shattered. A police investigation confirmed that it was broken by a gunshot.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. A WCPD investigation is underway.

The store’s window is now boarded up. It is covered with a display from the inside so that no damage is visible.

The BevMo is located in the Walden Center, a shopping area that hosts a Starbucks, IHOP, Walgreens and more. It is just off of Interstate-680.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCPD at (925) 943-5844.