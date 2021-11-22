Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday.

As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night.

Shoppers trying to get inside the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek arrived to find the store closed.

Right at 5:00 Monday evening, workers locked the doors and lowered the gates.

Management said it was out of an abundance of caution, after a wild scene Saturday night. That’s when Walnut Creek police say as many as 80 people swarmed the store taking off with as much as 200,000 dollars in merchandise.

Three people were arrested, and three workers were hurt, including one who officers say was pepper-sprayed.

“I was initially thinking what COVID protocol did I miss? My mind didn’t even go there. I was just curious what the caution was,” said one family member trying to return an item to Nordstrom.”

They had no idea about the chaotic scene from Saturday.

“I think it shakes your sense of security, but it’s unfortunate for all of the people who were working inside and have to go through that.”

Now, they say they’ll think twice before heading out for holiday shopping this year.

“I think there’s going to be some serious thought considering that we have kids, family. We’ll be looking at the news a little more often now.”

Walnut Creek police are stepping up patrols in the area to prevent a repeat performance.

Mayor Kevin Wilk says the city is reviewing videos to try and identify more suspects.