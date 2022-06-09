WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Trigger locks or lock boxes will now be required in the city of Walnut Creek when storing a firearm in a home. That’s the gist of a new ordinance passed this week by the city council.

“Now’s the time to act on this to reduce the risk of accidental shootings and gun-related homicides and suicides,” said Walnut Creek Mayor Matt Francois.

Francois says it’s a sensible measure.

“This is not about taking away anyone’s second amendment rights or imposing them,” he said. “Criminal penalties ordinance is primarily intended as an educational tool and a means of promoting responsible gun ownership.”

This week’s city council meeting was filled with members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to ensure that children and teens in particular do not get their hands on guns,” said Nicole Hsu of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Those found to be in violation of the new law will be issued a warning at first. Repeated violations will come with fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, but the city’s mayor says this is not about penalties.

“If it helped save the life of one person or one child, this is absolutely the right thing to do,” Francois said.

Final approval for the firearm safety ordinance is slated for June 21.