WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – After nine years of being closed due to “Great Recession financial pressure,” Contra Costa County’s Fire Station No. 4 will be reopening, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A ribbon-cutting will be held today at 11 a.m., featuring county Supervisor Karen Mitchoff and other officials.

The fire station is at 700 Hawthorne Drive in Walnut Creek. It will be serving southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and reopening it “is expected to reduce response times in its service area, reducing the need for responses to fire, medical and other emergencies from other nearby stations.”