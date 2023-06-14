(KRON) — A fire that broke out in the garage of a Walnut Creek home and extended to the house, attic, and multiple cars was caused by a lithium battery, the Contra Costa Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Tuesday night and arrived to find the garage fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down within minutes of arrival. All occupants made it out of the house safely, fire officials said. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a lithium battery on a cordless vacuum that was charging in the garage.

Nine different Con Fire units responded to the blaze. Video posted by Con Fire to social media showed one of the cars in the driveway engulfed in flames as flames emanated from the garage.