WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested last week after being linked to a number of home burglaries in Walnut Creek and parts of unincorporated Contra Costa County, the city of Walnut Creek announced in a news release Wednesday. Keith Stevenson, a 42-year-old Brentwood resident, was arrested in San Francisco on March 7 after police obtained a warrant.

One of the burglaries Stevenson is accused of happened Jan. 26 around 10:26 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Castle Rock Road. Within three minutes, Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) officers arrived and saw the suspect drive away.

Police then chased the suspect eastbound on Ygnacio Valley Road but ended their pursuit because of the suspect’s reckless driving, the release said.

An investigation later determined Stevenson was the suspect in the January burglary but also another burglary investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevenson was arrested and charged by the district attorney’s office with three felony counts of burglary and another felony count of reckless evading. He remains in custody and his ball is set at $1.87 million, according to the release.

The residence on the 400 block of Castle Rock Road is about one block away from Northgate High School.

Police say anyone with additional information is asked to contact Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.