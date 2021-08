WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have evacuated residents of a house on fire in Walnut Creek on Monday morning.

The fire has engulfed most of the house in the 100 block of Edmund Ct, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in a tweet at 8:33 a.m.

Con Fire on scene a single family house fire in 100-block of Edmund Ct, Walnut Creek at this hour. Most of structure is involved in fire, all occupants have evacuated. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #edmundic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 9, 2021

Officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.