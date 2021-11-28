Walnut Creek home vandalized with homophobic slur

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Walnut Creek family says they’re scratching their heads after their home was vandalized three times this week.

They say someone threw toilet paper and eggs, and even saran wrapped their bushes.

The family said it spent more than 4 hours this week cleaning up the outside of their home because of these incidents, and that’s with multiple people working at the same time.

At first, Melissa Stephens says she thought this vandalism was just a prank.

She says it first happened Monday night, then it happened again Tuesday.

She says it was escalating.

On the third night, the messages became hateful and destructive.

Stephens says she doesn’t know why they would write a homophobic slur in front of her home.

Stephens says on the first night, they were out with the dogs around 11 p.m. Her son came home around 12:30am.

Sometime in between that time frame, the vandals hit the home.

“I was talking to my neighbor, we’ve been here for 7 years, he’s been here for 30 and he shared with me he’s never seen anything like this ever,” Stephens said.

Some of the home’s lawn lights were broken into pieces. The family will have to get new lights and have the wiring fixed, possibly costing them about a thousand dollars.

Stephens filed a report with Walnut Creek Police Department.