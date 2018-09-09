Walnut Creek hospital reunites NICU babies with caregivers
WALNUT CREEK (KRON)- - Babies, toddlers and even teenagers reunited with caregivers from a Walnut Creek Hospital who helped save their lives.
The NICU at John Muir Medical Center is celebrating 27 years of saving newborns. The hospital averages about 400 admissions each year due to regional referrals for high-risk deliveries.
KRON4's Michelle Kingston gives us a look:
