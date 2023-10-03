WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Louis Vuitton store in Walnut Creek is temporarily closed after suspects attempted to burglarize it early Tuesday morning. The city said the suspects crashed a car into the front of the store to get inside.

The store had plywood over one of its windows and a sign posted announcing the temporary closure on Tuesday. Walnut Creek police said that at about 4:30 a.m., 15 people were at the store attempting to steal from it.

Police were called to the store at 1211 Broadway Plaza, and upon arrival they saw the suspects attempting the burglary. The City of Walnut Creek said the roughly 15 suspects were riding in four cars.

They scattered in several directions when police arrived, and an officer saw one of the suspect vehicles speeding westbound on Highway 24. A pursuit was initiated but terminated near Orinda.

A black 2017 Land Rover was recovered by police in front of the store. This was the car used to smash the store window, the city said. The car was determined to be stolen out of Sacramento.

The value of items stolen from the store is unknown, the city said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and investigating leads. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Matt Smith at msmith@walnutcreekpd.com.