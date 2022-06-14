WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — While making routine deliveries to business offices at the Execu Center complex off Camino Diablo in Walnut Creek Monday, a US Postal Service mail carrier was attacked and robbed at around 12:30 p.m., the US Postal Inspection Service confirmed.

“In broad day? It’s kind of out of hand, right there,” said Terrell Hall, who works for a delivery company in the same complex.

The victim of the assault and robbery was a woman. During the initial police response, it was believed she was pistol whipped.

However, the Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement arm of the USPS, has not confirmed if a weapon was used.

“What the robbers have been after are the keys,” said Jeff Fitch, postal inspector for USPS.

According to Fitch, two thieves were involved. The person who stole the carrier’s mail keys wore a black hoodie.

Fitch said a possible description of the driver and the car involved are being withheld at this time.

“We’ve had other robberies in Oakland and San Francisco. We’ve had robberies in Berkeley over the last two years,” said Fitch.

Fitch said the mere possession of postal keys is a felony, adding that the suspects face multiple felony charges because of the assault. The mail carrier was treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.