(KRON) — A Walnut Creek man is facing a slew of felony charges after he attempted to rob an armed Antioch man in Brentwood.

Antonio Barajas, 20, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility jail on the following charges: Attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and discharging a firearm.

The charges stem from a botched robbery in Brentwood that unfolded at 7:45 p.m. on July 14.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, Barajas and a 17-year-old boy were armed with guns when they tried to rob a 21-year-old Antioch man. The Antioch man also had a gun.

“All three exchanged gunfire on Marjoram Drive,” BPD wrote. The teenager and the Antioch man were struck by bullets, while Barajas was uninjured. Police officers found three firearms at the crime scene.

The 17-year-old boy later died from his gunshot wounds.

Barajas remained locked in jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $2.5 million bail.