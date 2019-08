WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A Walnut Creek man is charged with possession of child pornography.

A grand jury indictment was unsealed against 44-year-old William Cashell.

Investigators say they found child pornography in Cashell’s email account and smartphone back in May.

Cashell remained at large until July 20 when police arrested him in Kansas and extradited him back to Contra Costa County.

