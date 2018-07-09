Walnut Creek mom charged with abandoning young son at LA train station

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - A Walnut Creek mom has been charged with abandoning her young son at a Los Angeles train station last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Thirty-one-year-old Dava Denise Webster is charged with felony child endangerment after she allegedly left her son at Union Station.

Bail is set at $100,000.

If convicted, she faces six years in prison.

