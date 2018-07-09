Bay Area

Walnut Creek mom charged with abandoning young son at LA train station

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 04:14 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 04:14 PM PDT

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - A Walnut Creek mom has been charged with abandoning her young son at a Los Angeles train station last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Thirty-one-year-old Dava Denise Webster is charged with felony child endangerment after she allegedly left her son at Union Station.

Bail is set at $100,000.

If convicted, she faces six years in prison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App