Walnut Creek mom charged with abandoning young son at LA train station
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - A Walnut Creek mom has been charged with abandoning her young son at a Los Angeles train station last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
Thirty-one-year-old Dava Denise Webster is charged with felony child endangerment after she allegedly left her son at Union Station.
Bail is set at $100,000.
If convicted, she faces six years in prison.
