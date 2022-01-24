Walnut Creek Police: 2 arrested after stolen vehicle falls into a local canal

A stolen vehicle in Walnut Creek ends up in a local canal near the Ross Store. Photo Courtesy: Walnut Creek Police Department.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — As Walnut Creek Police Department officers were conducting a routine patrol in the city on Friday, they were alerted by an Automated License Plate Reader that a stolen vehicle had just entered the town.

According to WCPD, officers located the vehicle parked along the southern fence-line of the Ross Store parking lot, near a local canal.

As police approached the stolen vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee.

In doing so, the suspect hit a patrol car and then accelerated towards the fence line.

The suspect attempted to drive through the fence but was caught by the chain link.

According to WCPD, an officer fired a “Less-Lethal” kinetic energy round at the window of the vehicle that was able to cause the driver to halt his attempts to flee.

In the end, the driver surrendered and was arrested along with a female passenger on various charges.

Police said they also found two replica-style airsoft guns inside the vehicle.

“We also located two replica-style Airsoft guns inside of the vehicle, which, unlike our shotguns, were not painted orange, and are not easily distinguishable as being toys,” said a press release.

Both were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police did not identify the driver or the female passenger.