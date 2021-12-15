Walnut Creek police arrest another suspect in Nordstrom theft

(BCN) – Police arrested a fourth suspect involved in an 80-person retail theft stint at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza Nordstrom, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced on Wednesday.

A group of people bombarded the retail location and stole merchandise shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to witness reports. Police say two employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed by the suspects.

Upon arrival at scene, police officers successfully stopped one car and arrested two people, one in possession of a firearm. Another suspect was arrested in possession of stolen property shortly after, according to a police press release.

Upon further investigation, Walnut Creek Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan San Felipe as a suspect on Tuesday. He was booked into the Martinez detention facility for charges relating to robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.