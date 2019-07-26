Walnut Creek police create new outreach program to combat homelessness

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Walnut Creek police are taking big steps to address homelessness in the city.

They’ve created a new homeless outreach program as homelessness and the issues surrounding it continues to be a concern for nearly everyone in the community.

Homeless-related calls for police service have steadily risen over the past decade and the police department now responds to approximately 2,500 to 3,000 documented calls per year.

At one of the police department’s recently monthly Community Policing Crime View meetings, an idea was brought forward by an officer to create a small team to address the issues surrounding homelessness and to work collaboratively with other city departments and community members.

Last month the proposal was presented to the police department’s management team where it received resounding support