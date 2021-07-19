Walnut Creek police investigate 3rd homicide of 2021

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Walnut Creek police are investigating the city’s 3rd homicide of the year.

It happened early Sunday morning outside a bar near North Main Street and San Luis Road.

Four people were shot — One was pronounced dead on the scene.

Right now, they’re still trying to piece things together.

People are cooperating but because it was around 1:30 in the morning near a bar some people were drinking and that’s making it harder for witnesses and people involved to remember exactly what happened.

“This is still an active investigation so there is not a lot of information that I can share,” Acting Lieutenant Jeff Slater said.

Walnut Creek police are investigating what led up to the early morning shooting.

Video shows just how many officers were outside the Spoontonic Lounge moments after they received multiple calls of shots fired.

Officers say no one was shot inside of the bar, only outside but they’re not sure where the incident started. Acting Lieutenant Jeff Slater says they could use help in the investigation.

“If anyone watching this has any information to share regarding the incident we would appreciate a phone call,” Slater said.

Officers say the three people that were injured are expected to make a full recovery.

They say this is uncommon for Walnut Creek. This is the city’s third homicide of the year and it’s only July.

The city usually averages between 0 and 2 a year.

Police say they don’t believe it was a targeted shooting.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no immediate concern for the community,” Slater said.

Police say as they have more information, they will be making that available.