UPDATE: The missing person has been found. Original story below.

(BCN) — Walnut Creek police are looking for an at-risk elderly woman who went missing Sunday.

Jane Johnston is 77 years old, 5’5 with white hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black vest, blue and white floral-patterned striped dress and no shoes.

Johnston was last seen near her residence in Rossmoor at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Johnston has dementia and was walking when she left her home.

Police ask anyone with information or has seen Johnston to call them at (925) 935-6400.

