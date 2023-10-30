(KRON) – The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Monday that it had found an at-risk senior who had been reported missing earlier. David Oberweiser was described as an 84-year-old white man with gray hair.

According to police, Oberweiser was last seen at the Tice Valley Safeway on Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Oberweiser was walking his small black dog with an orange leash. Oberweiser was last seen wearing a hat, light blue zip-up fleece, and brown pants.

Oberweiser is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Oberweiser is considered at-risk due to his age and medical condition.

If anyone has any information, please contact the WCPD at (925)-935-6400.