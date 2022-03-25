WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy is reported missing, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

The teen is identified as Giovany Martinez who was last seen Thursday on March 24 around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Contra Costa Boulevard and Taylor Boulevard, police said.

He is described to be 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, black Adidas pants, and white Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call (925) 943-5844, and the reference case number is 22-8548.