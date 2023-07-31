Popov was last seen on July 29 (Walnut Creek Police Department)

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man. Boris Popov, 73, was last seen Saturday, July 29 on the 300 block of N Civic Drive at around 2 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a hiking hat, grey vest, t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, according to Walnut Creek police. Popov is described to be 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Popov left on foot and left behind his wallet and keys, police said. He speaks Russian and “very limited” English.

If you have seen Boris, police say to call Walnut Creek PD Dispatch at 925-935-6400 and reference WCPD Case #23-24548.