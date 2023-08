(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department is searching for 82-year-old Michail Leydiker, it announced Tuesday.

Leydiker was last seen in the area of Larkey Park, located at 2771 Buena Vista Ave. He is considered at-risk due to his age and dementia.

He is described as a white man with a gray mustache, no shirt and pants of an unknown color. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (925) 935-6400.