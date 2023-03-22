WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect linked to multiple burglaries in Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said in a Facebook post. Surveillance footage (above) obtained by WCPD shows the suspect with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a black hat.

The suspect is wanted for questioning after the department investigated multiple burglaries in the past six months on the 2400 block of Buena Vista Avenue. More photos of the suspect can be viewed below.

(Walnut Creek Police Department) (Walnut Creek Police Department)

If you recognize this individual, WCPD says to contact Detective Smith at 925-943-5844, extension 7310. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the department’s anonymous tip-line at 925-943-5865.

No other information was released about the suspect. The 2400 block of Buena Vista Avenue is roughly a 10-minute walk west of the Walnut Creek Marriott on N Main Street.