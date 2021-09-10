Walnut Creek police to beef up downtown presence after nightlife incidents

Diners eat outside between Opa and Stadium Pub on a closed Lincoln Ave. in downtown Walnut Creek, Calif., on Friday, June 12, 2021. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Walnut Creek police have announced that they plan on increasing foot patrols in the downtown area due to recent nightlife incidents.

The extra officers will be on duty during the busiest times for Walnut Creek dining and nightlife.

On September 5 at 8:40 p.m. the owner of Modern China chased after a couple who didn’t pay for their meal. After a confrontation the man paid and they got into a black Kia sedan.

The woman companion, who was driving, then pulled away from the restaurant as the man brandished a handgun and fired three shots from the passenger seat.

No one was injured.

Another incident on the same night at Dan’s Sports Bar was also claimed as a cause for the increase in patrols.

On September 5 at 12:40 a.m. a security guard got into a scuffle with a patron who attempted to force their way into the bar. The patron fell and struck his head on the ground.

The guard, 42-year-old Dante Sims of Antioch, was arrested for assault.

The patron is in the hospital recovering from his injuries.