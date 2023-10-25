WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department is investigating more robberies as businesses say they’re seeing a spike in crime. Just last week, Lululemon was taken for thousands of dollars.

Police managed to catch the suspect in the Lululemon theft on Oct. 18, which totaled approximately $10,000. However, the increase in thefts is a big problem for businesses in the area.

The Lululemon theft is one of multiple Walnut Creek crimes reported in a week-long span. In addition, two other armed robberies were reported in the city from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21.

On Oct. 18, two people were robbed at gunpoint downtown after having dinner. Police said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Botelho Drive and Locust Street.

A few days later, an armed robbery was reported on Saturday afternoon after a prearranged transaction went wrong. The victim had plans to meet with a buyer on the 2900 block of N. Main Street, but the buyer brandished a gun and stole the property from the suspect.

