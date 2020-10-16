Walnut Creek residents frustrated over power shutoffs

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Generators keeping the lights on for neighbors in Walnut Creek living in a community without power.

Tim Shaon prepared for this after PG&E sent out notices earlier in the week warning about a looming public safety power shutoff. Still, Shaon is frustrated.

“We’re not in a fire danger area,” Shaon said.

He’s upset because his home is miles away from the mountains which are prone to wildfires.

“Why is it that two blocks over, they’re on, and they’re against the hill there on Arbalado. So, don’t understand,” Shaon said.

The temperatures reached the 90s by the early afternoon and the wind gusts picked up but never became strong.

It’s clear fires present a danger for the whole state but neighbors in Walnut Creek wish there was an alternative to PG&E’s plan and potentially losing power for three days.

“If they would have taken care of all the shrubs hanging on the cable during the winter time, we wouldn’t be facing this,” another resident said.

PG&E set-up a community resource center at nearby Arbalado Park but most neighbors opted to take care of themselves.

“We don’t open the refrigerador that often. So, we take out what we need, and do it that way versus going in and probably go out and eat tonight,” Ervin Harris said.

They hope that within the next day the power is restored.

