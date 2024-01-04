Bar Camino in downtown has since reopened

(KRON) — Bar Camino in Walnut Creek was forced to shut down last week after a rodent infestation, according to a report from Contra Costa Health. Upon county inspection, officials observed rodent droppings across the restaurant’s premises.

Inspectors, however, found no rodents, birds, insects or animals at the restaurant. They did observe multiple rodent droppings across five areas of the establishment. In total, inspectors found more than 50 rodent droppings.

The Mexican restaurant located at 1470 N Broadway closed on Dec. 28, 2023. As of Thursday, Bar Camino has reopened.

According to the Contra Costa Health report, here’s where inspectors found rodent droppings at Bar Camino:

Dry Storage Room

Approximately 8-10 small droppings around oil boxes

3-5 droppings onto chili containers and chip containers

Approximately 3 droppings by linens

Approximately 5 droppings on linen towel

3-5 droppings on floor near entrance of dry storage room

Utensil Storage

Approximately 10-15 droppings underneath storage rack

1 dropping inside utensil container with utensil

Food Prep Area By Food Prep Sink

Approximately 4 droppings at corner underneath food prep table

3-5 droppings on floor behind got hold unit

2 droppings on cardboard of bottom shelving of food prep table

Cook Line and Server Station

3 droppings on floors behind 1-door prep cooler

Approximately 5-8 droppings on shelving with food mixer

5 droppings underneath rack of cup storage

Alcohol Storage Area

Approximately 10 droppings by the carbon dioxide cylinder and on top of soda boxes

Maria Maria restaurant previously occupied the space where Bar Camino currently is. Bar Camino is located in Walnut Creek’s downtown area next to the city’s library.