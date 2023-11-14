(KRON) — A 27-year-old Fairfield man was arrested Friday in connection to two separate robberies in Walnut Creek, according to the City of Walnut Creek. Malcolm Hale was arrested on a variety of charges related to the two incidents.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 3 at around 3:16 p.m. Walnut Creek Police Dispatch got a 911 call reporting a robbery in the Burger King parking lot on North Broadway. The victim, officials said, was sitting in his car when two suspects wearing masks and gloves approached him.

One of the suspects brandished a dark colored handgun and forcibly took the victim’s wallet and jewelry. The suspects fled in a white vehicle. The victim, who sustained minor injuries during the robbery, was treated at the scene.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Walnut Creek Police Department detectives and the Central County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in Fairfield. Detectives recovered an AR-15 rifle and arrested Hale in connection to the Burger King robbery and a second recent robbery that occurred on Nov. 8 at the Autopia Carwash.

Hale was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges:

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime

Illegal possession of an assault weapon

Prohibit to own ammunition

He is being held on $60,000 bail.

Walnut Creek PD is continuing its investigation into both robberies and following up investigative leads on other recent downtown robberies, the city said.