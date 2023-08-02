(KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the burglaries of seven Walnut Creek businesses, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced.

The businesses were burglarized between July 16 and July 24, police said. Six are downtown and one is on Old Grove Road.

Jarvis Ferguson, 40, of San Francisco was identified as one of the suspects. He is believed to be involved in all seven burglaries.

WCPD detectives found Ferguson at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Crossroads Shopping Center, located at 2300 Monument Blvd. in Pleasant Hill.

Ferguson was arrested for seven felony counts of burglary and four felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $220,000 bail.

WCPD said there are more suspects who remain outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call WCPD at (925) 943-5865.