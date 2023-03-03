WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally opening! Shake Shack lovers in the East Bay rejoice as another location is set to open this weekend.

Shake Shack in Walnut Creek will open on Sunday, March 5, the company announced in a press release. The location at 1604 Mt. Diablo Blvd will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. KRON4 first reported about the location opening up in December, and it took until March for its grand opening to happen.

In addition to its signature ShackBurger, there will be a menu item exclusive to only Bay Area Shake Shacks: “Golden State Double.” It is a double-cheddar cheeseburger with grass-fed beef from an Oakland-based butcher.

The New York-based burger chain is giving away a Shake Shack gift for the first 100 guests to arrive at the Walnut Creek location.

Walnut Creek joins Oakland as East Bay cities with a Shake Shack, making it 10 total locations in the entire Bay Area. The newest location will be the seventh Bay Area city to have a Shake Shack.

The other Shake Shacks in the Bay Area are located in Larkspur (Marin County), San Francisco, Oakland, San Mateo, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. San Francisco has three locations.

The exterior of the Walnut Creek location can be viewed in the video player above. That location was where a Destination Maternity was a few years ago.

Shake Shack in Walnut Creek is hiring. Interested applicants can apply here.