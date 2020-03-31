Walnut Creek Sunrise Bistro serves meals for doctors, nurses

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Walnut Creek’s Sunrise Bistro is now serving up meals for doctors and nurses at local hospitals.

Owner, Joe Stein, says they served 500 people within the last three days and will serve another 500 this week.

It’s a way he gives back to those on the front lines, all while keeping his staff employed.

“It gives me purpose in a dark time,” Stein said.

Joe Stein says giving back to the community has always been his purpose, especially at his family owned restaurant, Sunrise Bistro in Walnut Creek.

While the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close their doors, he says he found new purpose during this time by helping those saving lives in the hospitals.

“I saw other people doing it, restaurants to help their staff. The way I’ve always done things is I’d rather work. I don’t want a hand out so the idea is people can donate and use 40 years of catering and hospitality experience to be a vehicle for their first responders,” Stein said.

Stein set up a GoFundMe to feed local hospitals and keep his staff employed.

“Just finished our first day of deliveries to Kaiser for their support,” Stein said.

So far, they’ve raised more than $35,000 and fed 500 doctors and nurses.

They’re serving hundreds more this week.

“Sutter in Oakland, Highland in Oakland, Kaiser Walnut Creek, John Muir Urgent Care and we have over the next three days another 500,” Stein said.

KRON4 first met Stein back in 2003 when he was a marine in the Iraq war.

Now he says he’s using his military background to set up future logistics and supply lines for hospitals when this virus hits the Bay Area stronger in the next couple of weeks.

“And that’s really what this is coming to. It’s wonderful that we’ve delivered some meals in the last few days and it’s great to set up these supply lines but the real work comes when there’s lines out the door and these people are working 12 to 18 hour shifts and they need our help and they need our love and support,” Stein said.

