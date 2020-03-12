Walt Disney Family Museum employee tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An employee at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the museum announced Thursday.

The museum, located in the Presidio of San Francisco, closed on March 6 after it was discovered that the employee’s relative tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is currently quarantined at home and doing well. They won’t return to work until cleared by medical officials.

Museum officials say no other cases have been confirmed at this time and they are in close communication with its employees. The museum has conducted a complete and thorough cleaning and sanitization.

Though the museum has been cleared to reopen by health officials, the museum will remain closed until March 20.

Additional sanitation stations have been installed throughout the museum and health and safety protocols have been increased, as advised by the CDC.

Latest News Headlines: