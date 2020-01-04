Wanted felon arrested in Contra Costa County after police chase

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – A wanted felon is behind bars after leading police on a car chase with a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday night, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:16 p.m., the car was first spotted heading westbound on Highway 24 at the Wilder exit in Orinda and an officer began following the car.

A traffic stop was attempted near Marina Boulevard and Highway 880 in San Leandro, but the suspect sped off leading police on a chase.

A sheriff’s chopper tracked the car to the BART Bay Fair Station.

Officers were able to stop and arrest the suspect after he fled the vehicle and ran along the tracks.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Joseph Willis.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several charges, including felony evading, obstruction, vehicle theft, possession of the stolen property, and multiple weapon violations including felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a stolen firearm and having large-capacity magazines.

Willis also had three outstanding arrest warrants out of other counties.

He is being held without bond, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (925) 313-2600.