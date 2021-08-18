WANTED: Santa Rosa police ask for help locating attempted homicide suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help in locating an attempted homicide suspect.

On Monday at 5:45 a.m. police responded to reports of a stabbing on the 2200 block of Dancing Penny Way, Santa Rosa.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been stabbed at least one time. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Oscar Bernal broke into the home while the victim was sleeping. He then fled the scene.

Santa Rosa police confirmed that Bernal knew the victim, but they are not releasing how.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.