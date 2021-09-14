Wanted suspect arrested following car chase across Bay Bridge: police

COLMA, Calif. (KRON) – A wanted suspect out of Colma has been arrested after leading officers on a car chase from San Francisco to Oakland, according to the Colma Police Department.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers arrived in the 1100 block of Howard Street in San Francisco to find a wanted stolen vehicle involved in an ‘ongoing criminal investigation,’ according to police.

Detectives found that the car was occupied by a sleeping suspect who was wanted for two prior felony investigations in Colma; a robbery from July and a grand theft investigation that happened on Monday night. In that incident, the suspect fled from police in a stolen car.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Donald Johnson from Oakland.

Detectives located male wanted for felony investigations out of Colma. Attempted to take him into custody. Fled in stolen vehicle and pursuit ensued. He was arrested, booked into jail. Thank you to @SFPD, @CHP_HQ, & @oaklandpoliceca for their assistance.https://t.co/3LTmqvRyhV pic.twitter.com/7pKYk4eOtq — Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) September 14, 2021

San Francisco police officers arrived on the scene Tuesday morning to assist.

Officers attempted to coordinate a ‘safe surrender,’ but Johnson slammed into police cars which pushed them out of the way.

He fled the scene and led authorities on a pursuit onto eastbound Highway 80, over the Bay Bridge and onto southbound 880 to eastbound 580.

CHP officers took over and the pursuit ended on the 600 block of 30th Street in Oakland.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the San Mateo County Jail for outstanding investigations, including assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen car, evading police, robbery, burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.