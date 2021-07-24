Warehouse fire causes temporary power outages for Oakland residents

OAKLAND (BCN) – Firefighters early Saturday morning responded to a three-alarm structure fire at a warehouse in East Oakland.

https://twitter.com/OaklandFireCA/status/1418849956178300937

The fire broke out at a warehouse in the area of 45th Avenue and East 12th Street.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the warehouse.

The fire was reported as being contained around 1:34 a.m. and under control at 1:47 a.m.

The fire downed several power lines and burned a number of transformers, and there are power outages in the area, according to firefighters.

There are no reports of injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

